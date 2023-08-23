DNA evidence could be crucial to Ana Walshe murder case

A scheduled court hearing for Brian Walshe, who is accused of murdering his wife Ana Walshe, has been postponed for two months as prosecutors await the results of DNA evidence.

According to a joint motion filed at Norfolk Superior Court, they are currently awaiting DNA analysis from an independent laboratory. Prosecutors expect to have the results in approximately two weeks.

Jessica Hart, a forensic DNA consultant, said she is not surprised by the delay.

“I would say this particular evidence is being sent to a lab outside of Massachusetts for whatever reason. There are some types of testing that’s not done at the state lab because it’s just not feasible,” Hart said.

NBC10 Boston Legal analyst Michael Coyne said the DNA is especially important in this case because investigators never found Ana Walshe’s body. Coyne said not only do prosecutors have to prove that he murdered his wife, they also have to prove that she’s dead.

“A bone fragment in and of itself doesn’t prove death necessarily. It proves she may have been injured, but they’re trying to prove first-degree murder,” Coyne said.

The DNA development comes after a community tip from two people prompted a police search of a wooded area in Peabody Tuesday. Authorities later said the search yielded nothing, but Coyne said the timing is curious.

“That is interesting that so much time has elapsed and both of these witnesses referred to the same place and the government feels that it’s sufficiently strong information that they undertake the search of that area,” Coyne said.

The developments are also curious to Ana Walshe’s best friend, who told NBC 10 Boston by phone that he has reached the point of acceptance, but he will never be at peace.

“If there’s any evidence out there to make this case stronger against anyone connected to this case, I’m open to it, but it’s just more evidence to prove that she’s not here,” Abdulla Almutari said.

Walshe’s hearing has been rescheduled for November 2.