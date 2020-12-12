Quincy Bank Robbed Late Friday Morning, Police Say

A bank robber wearing a black hooded coat and Celtics shirt allegedly stole cash from a bank in Quincy late Friday morning, according to authorities.

The robbery, which occurred a few minutes before 11 a.m., took place at the TD Bank on Hancock Street. The robber gave a note to the teller, saying he had a gun and demanding money, according to Quincy police.

It's not clear how much money was taken.

The man was described and captured on footage wearing a black hooded jacket over a green Celtics shirt, black gloves with orange circles on the palms, grey sweatpants and blue and white sneakers.

Quincy police ask anyone with information to contact them at 617-479-1212.