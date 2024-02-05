MBTA

Red Line closure begins Monday. Here's what you need to know

Free shuttles will be available and commutter rail service will also be free between Porter Square and North Station

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

If you take the Red Line, your commute is about to get a little bit more complicated.

There will be no train service starting Monday between Alewife and Harvard stations for the next two weeks. Also, during the evenings, beginning at 8:45 p.m. during the same period, the service disruption will extend through Park Street, the MBTA said.

The partial shutdown will last until Feb. 14.

The service change is in place so the track can be replaced and to lift several slow zones on the line, according to the MBTA.

Free shuttles will be available and commuter rail service will also be free between Porter Square and North Station.

Riders are asked to visit the T's website for up-to-date service information.

