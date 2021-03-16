Local

Chelsea

Chelsea Hotel in Lockdown After Report of Shots Fired in Elevator

Police are now conducting a room-by-room search of the Hampton Inn Boston Logan Airport Chelsea

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

A hotel in Chelsea, Massachusetts, has been locked down after a report of shots fired in an elevator on Tuesday morning.

A heavy police presence, including nearly a dozen Chelsea police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, could be seen outside the Hampton Inn Boston Logan Airport Chelsea located at 200 2nd St.

Police Chief Brian Kyes said his department received a call at 10 a.m. for shots fired in an elevator at the Hampton Inn. Officers responded and immediately locked the hotel down.

No victims have been located at this time, he said.

Kyes said it appears at least one shot was fired in or around an elevator at the hotel.

Police have set up a perimeter in the general area, and officers are conducting a room-by-room search with the assistance of a state police K-9 unit in an attempt to locate any possible victims or the person responsible for firing the weapon, Kyes said.

