Chelsea Hotel in Lockdown After Report of Shots Fired in Elevator

A hotel in Chelsea, Massachusetts, has been locked down after a report of shots fired in an elevator on Tuesday morning.

A heavy police presence, including nearly a dozen Chelsea police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, could be seen outside the Hampton Inn Boston Logan Airport Chelsea located at 200 2nd St.

Police Chief Brian Kyes said his department received a call at 10 a.m. for shots fired in an elevator at the Hampton Inn. Officers responded and immediately locked the hotel down.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No victims have been located at this time, he said.

Kyes said it appears at least one shot was fired in or around an elevator at the hotel.

Chelsea Units received a call for shots fired at 10am this morning in an elevator at the Hampton Inn located at 200 Second Street. Units immediately responded and locked the hotel down. No victims have been located at this time. It appears that at least one shot was fired in .. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) March 16, 2021

or around an elevator at that location. A perimeter has been secured in the general area. Officers are currently conducting a room by room search with the assistance of a MSP K-9 in an attempt to locate any possible victims and/or the individual responsible for firing the weapon — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) March 16, 2021

Police have set up a perimeter in the general area, and officers are conducting a room-by-room search with the assistance of a state police K-9 unit in an attempt to locate any possible victims or the person responsible for firing the weapon, Kyes said.