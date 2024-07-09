Police at scene of car crash in Revere

Police were investigating a crashed car in Revere, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The crash took place near the intersection of Dana Street and Garfield Avenue, and police had taped off the area around the car, which appeared to have crashed into a utility pole.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Revere police didn't immediately have information on what led to the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.