Revere

Police at scene of car crash in Revere

Revere police didn't immediately have information on what led to the crash

By Asher Klein

A crashed car being investigated by police in Revere, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Police were investigating a crashed car in Revere, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The crash took place near the intersection of Dana Street and Garfield Avenue, and police had taped off the area around the car, which appeared to have crashed into a utility pole.

Revere police didn't immediately have information on what led to the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

