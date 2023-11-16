Revere police release video of jewelry theft amid series of cases in Mass. towns

Police departments in Massachusetts continue to warn residents about a series of jewelry thefts targeting elderly people.

On Thursday Revere police posted that thieves in cars have been approaching unsuspecting victims, often the elderly, and strike up a conversation in an attempt to steal jewelry. They also released video of one such incident that shows an elderly woman who was approached by two suspects in a vehicle.

Police say in these crimes the suspects try to get the victim to come closer to the vehicle, then may try to place a necklace or ring on the victim to replace the one they are stealing. The thieves often work in teams and it's been reported on the street and in parking lots. They may tell the victim they are celebrating something and ask for a hug to get close.

These are the same tactics that the Middlesex District Attorney's Office warned about earlier this week. Last week, a 77-year-old Tyngsborough woman said her gold necklace was ripped off her neck while she was out for an afternoon walk.

Anyone walking in Lowell, Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica or Tewksbury is asked to keep their jewelry hidden and to call police if they're approached by "someone suspicious."

If you are approached, police say to stay clear of the vehicle and do not engage in conversation. You can report suspicious incidents to Revere police at 781-284-1212 or, if it is an emergency, call 911.

Officials are warning people to be on the lookout for jewelry thieves operating in Middlesex County.