4 tied to Mass. FedEx robbery arrested after police chase ends in RI crash

The vehicle was first being chased in Massachusetts, then by Rhode Island State Police when it crossed into the state, Providence's police chief said

By Asher Klein, David De Matteis and Mike Pescaro

Harvard Police Department

A day after the robbery of a FedEx driver in Harvard, Massachusetts, was caught on video, four people believed connected to the theft were arrested in Rhode Island following a police chase that ended in a crash on Interstate 95, police say.

The vehicle crashed near the Providence-Cranston line, according to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, and several people inside ran off on foot, only to be arrested. Four in total were taken into custody.

The vehicle was first being chased in Massachusetts, then by Rhode Island State Police when it crossed into the state, Perez said.

He told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV that the four were wanted in Thursday afternoon's robbery in Harvard, in which two men threatened a FedEx deliveryman with violence while taking a package he was delivering to a home.

A FedEx driver was robbed by two men while delivering a package.

