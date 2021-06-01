Salem Haunted Happenings Returning in October 2021

Haunted Happenings, Salem, Massachusetts' annual celebration of all things Halloween, is scheduled to return in October 2021 after being largely scaled back last year due to the pandemic.

"We are excited to welcome the return of special events and programs to Salem’s calendar of events this October,” announced Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, “Salem Haunted Happenings generates approximately 30% of the City’s annual tourism revenue, which is critical to the survival of our small business community during the off-season. Being the destination of choice and often a ‘bucket list’ destination for visitors from around the world is a special designation for Salem.”

Each year, around 500,000 revelers descend on Salem, also known as the "Witch City," a reference to the infamous witch trials of the late 1600s. But last year, officials canceled many city-run events and discouraged people from visiting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many events are still being confirmed for 2021, including the Haunted Happenings Grand Parade, a street fair, a month-long psychic fair and the Howl-o-Ween pet parade.

It's a very different Halloween in Salem as city officials have been urging people to stay away this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even with tightened restrictions, visitors still showed up Friday night.

New events for 2021 will include an exhibit focusing on the Salem Witch Trials at the Peabody Essex Museum, the Endless Night Vampire Weekend at the Hawthorne Hotel and a changing exhibit at the Salem Arts Association. The Charter Street Cemetery will also be open with a new Welcome Center after being closed for several years for preservation work.

You can see the full calendar of events at HauntedHappenings.org or in the Destination Salem app.