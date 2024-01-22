Schools in Newton closed Monday after no deal was reached over the weekend

Students in Newton, Massachusetts, are starting their Monday out of the classroom as teachers remain on strike.

Negotiations between the Newton Teachers Association and the Newton School Committee lasted all weekend but still, no deal was struck.

Teachers are asking for increased wages, better parental leave, reduced class sizes, affordable health care, mental health resources for students and social workers at schools. Although there's been concessions made, the teachers' union said they're still far from reaching an agreement.

This means that instead of returning to class, teachers will head back to the picket line Monday, as the union and the city try to work out a deal. This essentially defies the orders of a Superior Court judge, who called for the strike to end by 3 p.m. Sunday or face fines.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The strike has been ongoing since Thursday evening and on Sunday, teachers were joined by community members, including a Baptist church, in demanding educators be compensated.

"We will work as hard as we can and take whatever measures are necessary to secure that our teachers are paid appropriately," said Rev. Dr. Brandon Thomas Crowley, Myrtle Baptist Church.

"It took us going on strike to even get the mayor to agree to come to negotiations for the past 15 months," said Denise Cremin, Newtown North High School Spanish teacher.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller expressed frustration after she said teachers were offered a competitive contract.

A judge will determine what fines the union will face at a court hearing Monday afternoon.