Search to Resume for Second Brother Missing Since Sunday After Jump Off Jaws Bridge

The search for a man who went missing after jumping off the "Jaws Bridge" in Martha's Vineyard is set to resume Wednesday.

State Police plan to continue their search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who's been missing since Sunday night after authorities found the body of his brother, 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, Monday morning.

Dive operations aren't possible Wednesday due to the weather, but state police said a trooper is searching the shoreline with an ATV, and an air search will be conducted as well if weather conditions allow.

The two brothers were among four people who jumped from the so-called "Jaws Bridge" on Martha's Vineyard on Sunday night, according to a statement from the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe. While two people made it out of the water, the brothers began to struggle in the current and were unable to make it to shore, the statement said.

The Coast Guard, state police and local police responded to the scene, and the body of Tavaris Bulgin was recovered around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities returned to the scene Tuesday morning with a sidescan sonar device to resume their search for the body of the younger man, state police said. But that search was suspended in the afternoon when conditions became too dangerous for divers.

Two close friends of the Bulgin family spoke to NBC10 Boston Tuesday night and said the tragedy is hard to believe.

“It doesn’t seem real. It’s really a surreal thing to hear,” Marsha Green said, adding that the brothers went for a swim late Sunday night after working a shift. “No, they were not drinking, no they were not under an influence. They were just out to have a good time.”

investigators believe they came to the island to work at a restaurant and were staying in Oak Bluffs.

"They were like the life of any group that they were in," Green added.

Green, who considers herself like a cousin, spoke to the brothers' parents on the phone in Jamaica earlier Tuesday and said they are absolutely devastated by what has happened.

"They had to actually be taken to the hospital in Jamaica when they found out," Green revealed of the parents reaction to the news about their sons. "They are in absolute shock.”