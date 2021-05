A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl, Worcester police said Tuesday.

Enayah Vargas was last seen around Duxbury Road wearing a white t-shirt with Bruce Lee on the front, dark jeans and white Nike high top sneakers, police said.

Police are asking to be contacted at 508-799-8606 with any information.