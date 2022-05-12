Sentencing Expected Thursday for Convicted Child Rapist Who Fled During Trial

After disappearing halfway through his trial, 38-year-old Stephen Corbin Jr. is expected to be sentenced Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The Methuen man was convicted on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child on April 14, but he didn't appear in court to hear the ruling. Authorities said Corbin disappeared in the middle of his trial. He appeared in a Maine courtroom on a new fugitive from justice charge earlier this week.

Corbin was convicted of raping a 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls on multiple occasions in 2017 at a home in Lexington and a motel in Bedford. On several occasions, prosecutors said, he supplied drugs and alcohol to the two girls.

Corbin's trial spanned six days, and he disappeared after three days.

Since his arraignment back in 2017, Corbin had been free on $25,000 cash bail with a condition that he wear a GPS bracelet, stay away from the two victims and obey a curfew that allowed him only to go to and from work.

However, according to investigators and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office, Corbin cut off a GPS tracking bracelet and disappeared before his conviction.

Last week, Maine State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Corbin at a home in Farmingdale, Maine.

Police allege in new court documents released Monday that Corbin arrived as a passenger in a car to an address on Dineen Drive that they were surveilling.

They reveal that Corbin replied "probably" when he was asked if he knew why he was being taken into custody again.

The documents do not explain how exactly authorities traced Corbin to Maine.

In court on Monday, Corbin signed a document waiving an extradition hearing after declining to waive liability for the process of the arrest, which was done on the advice of his attorney.

He replied, “yes, your honor” when asked by a judge if he understood that he would be held without bail until he is retrieved by Massachusetts authorities.

Based on a timeline outlined in court on Monday, Corbin is expected to be brought back there within the next two weeks.

Officials at his hearing noted that investigators in Massachusetts wanted him returned "as soon as possible."

