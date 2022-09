A "serious motor vehicle accident" in Peabody, Massachusetts, prompted local police to close a road Friday afternoon.

The crash took place on Lynn Street near County Street, Peabody police said. Lynn Street was closed during the investigation.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.