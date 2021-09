Police are at the scene of a crash with serious injuries in Needham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Needham police said the crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Central Avenue between Forest and Nehoiden streets. Photos show a car that appears to have crashed into a home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Traffic is being detoured away from the area.

No further information was immediately available.