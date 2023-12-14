Waltham

Services begin Thursday for Waltham police killed in crash

Tracey's wake will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish on Trapelo Road, followed by his funeral at the same church at 10 a.m. Friday

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A community in Waltham, Massachusetts, will come together to remember a police officer who died in the line of duty. A wake will be held Thursday for Officer Paul Tracey.

Tracy and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson were killed last week, after a man crashed into a utility work site and killed them both.

Family and friends, as well as many members of the Waltham community, are expected to turn out for Tracey's visitation Thursday afternoon to pay their respects. In fact, the community will be spending the next few days honoring the lives of Tracey and Jackson.

This comes as police put out a bulletin Wednesday night, once again asking for the public's help finding witnesses, as well as photos or videos of the incident that claimed their lives.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For family and friends of Tracey, Thursday's wake will be a chance to grieve together and support his loved ones through this incredibly difficult time.

"Paul was a great friend of mine, dearly from — I knew his wife Kristen, and I knew her very well. And when I heard about Paul's passing, it hit me like it hit the Waltham community, very hard," said Zachary Bourque, Tracey's friend.

Tracey's wake will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish on Trapelo Road, followed by his funeral at the same church at 10 a.m. Friday.

Services for Jackson will be Saturday at the Saint Paul AME in Cambridge, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11a.m., and the funeral following immediately after.

Services for both men are open to the public.

More Massachusetts news

Stoneham 21 hours ago

Woman dies in crash on I-93 in Stoneham; police seek vehicle seen speeding beforehand

Braintree 12 hours ago

Theft of 4,600 gift cards in Braintree likely part of larger scam ring

This article tagged under:

WalthamMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us