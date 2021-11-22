Suspect in Manchester, NH Assault Taken Into Custody After Standoff

A suspect wanted in connection with an assault was taken into custody after a standoff Monday morning, police said. Area residents were temporarily asked to shelter in place as police dealt with the situation.

Manchester police said the standoff began when they responded to a report of an assault at a Bow Street address around 6 a.m.

The suspect and victim were still inside the home at the time.

Police responded, set up a perimeter, and shortly before 8 a.m., the victim was safely rescued and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect remained inside the home, police said. SWAT personnel were deployed and officers attempted to communicate with the suspect using a loud speaker.

Around 9 a.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody and they were working to clear the home. The shelter in place has also been lifted, they said.