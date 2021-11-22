Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MANCHESTER

Suspect in Manchester, NH Assault Taken Into Custody After Standoff

The standoff began when police responded to a report of an assault at a Bow Street address on Monday morning

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A suspect wanted in connection with an assault was taken into custody after a standoff Monday morning, police said. Area residents were temporarily asked to shelter in place as police dealt with the situation.

Manchester police said the standoff began when they responded to a report of an assault at a Bow Street address around 6 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspect and victim were still inside the home at the time.

Police responded, set up a perimeter, and shortly before 8 a.m., the victim was safely rescued and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect remained inside the home, police said. SWAT personnel were deployed and officers attempted to communicate with the suspect using a loud speaker.

Around 9 a.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody and they were working to clear the home. The shelter in place has also been lifted, they said.

More New Hampshire stories

Massachusetts 16 hours ago

Men From Mass., NH Charged in Drug-Related Killing in Maine

New Hampshire Nov 20

Woman Shot Dead by Cousin in NH, Police Say; Man Arrested

Congress 13 hours ago

NH Gov. Sununu Paints Picture of More Inclusive, Bipartisan Republican Party

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew HampshireManchester Policebow street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us