Smoke Pours From Historic Church on Fire in Spencer

A church was on fire Friday in Spencer, Massachusetts, according to images shared by local police.

A building was on fire at 207 Main Street, which is Massachusetts Route 9, according to the Spencer Police Department. The address is for the First Congregational Church of Spencer, United Church of Christ, a congregation that dates back to 1743, according to the church's website.

Police shared dramatic images of smoke pouring from the building, including the steeple.

"Please avoid the area and expect detours," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The Spencer Fire Department also urged the public to stay away from the area and said firefighters from surrounding towns were being called in to help.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

The church building that caught fire was built in 1863. The church's previous building was destroyed in a fire on New Year's Day 1862, according to the church's website.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.