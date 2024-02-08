JAMAICA PLAIN

Smoke seen coming from building in Jamaica Plain

It wasn't immediately known what caused the fire and if there were any injuries

Smoke was seen coming from a building in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Thursday morning.

Video of the scene showed firefighters on top of the building's roof on Washington Street trying to get the fire under control. Several windows were seen damaged.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the fire and if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Jamaica Plain news

Massachusetts Jan 21

Fire at Jamaica Plain home displaces 13 people

JAMAICA PLAIN Nov 13, 2023

Police release photos of persons of interest in fatal shooting of dog in Jamaica Plain

This article tagged under:

JAMAICA PLAINMassachusettsBostonfire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us