Snow Showers Return This Weekend

Our cool down is here but it is short-lived as milder temperatures return for the weekend. Lows this morning dropped to around zero far north, and in the teens and 20s across southern New England, a little reminder that winter is still around. Highs today reach the 30s across the region, but the wind will be much calmer. Plus with the stronger sun angle it will still feel comfortable as you head out on a walk or run. The snowmelt continues through today and into the weekend, with the snowpack gone for much of southern New England by Sunday.

Saturday will be milder but also quite soggy as a low pressure system heads in. There is a chance for some snowflakes mixing in across southern New England in the morning, then quickly changing to rain by afternoon and the rest of the evening. Higher elevations will see a mix and snow with a few inches of accumulation across northern New England through Sunday morning. The rain south will add up to about a quarter inch, but with the snowmelt there should be some large puddles around. Highs reach the upper 40s south as a gusty south wind transports the milder air in. Up north we stay in the 30s for highs.

Sunday is now looking a little more muddled with clouds and temperatures that aren't quite as warm as we once thought. Plus another low pressure system brings in scattered showers by late afternoon and evening. Highs are still expected to be around 50 south, but not a lot of sunshine will accompany this warmth.

Next week we continue with a few more waves of precipitation and the temperature swings. Meteorological spring begins Monday on March 1st and temperatures will be in the 40s. There is also a wintry mix chance that remains light. A few snow showers are possible into Tuesday as a shortwave moves through. Highs fall to the low 30s and 20s north. Again, this cool down is short lived as we see more seasonable temps in the 40s for midweek into the end of the week.