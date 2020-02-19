Local
Pax east

Sony Pulls Out of PAX East in Boston Over Coronavirus ‘Concerns’

By Young-Jin Kim

tlmd_pokemoncuriosas470265

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday announced it had cancelled its participation in the popular PAX East conference to be held in Boston later this month over "increasing concerns" related to the coronavirus.

"We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily," the company said. "We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern."

PAX East is slated to be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Feb. 27 to March 1.

Organizers said the event would go on as planned.

"While we are saddened that Sony will no longer have a presence at PAX East 2020, we look forward to welcoming our friends at Sony to future PAX events and are focused on making PAX East 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors," the event said in a statement.

