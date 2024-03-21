After steel beam falls from Boston tower, construction work is halted

Construction work has been halted on a skyscraper over Boston's South Station amid an investigation into a steel beam that fell more than 20 stories Wednesday.

Work on South Station Tower has been shut down, the Boston Inspectional Services Department confirmed Thursday.

Earlier, a representative for the construction company doing the work on the project, Suffolk, confirmed an incident at the project site and noted, that the "safety of our workers and communities is our number one priority, so we are currently investigating the cause of the incident."

No one was hurt in the incident, which shattered a pair of windows above the busy part of downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.