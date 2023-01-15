Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Person Stabbed Near Boston Common, Police Investigating

Boston police officers are on scene of the Tremont Street incident, actively investigating what happened

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Kirsten Glavin

A person was stabbed Sunday night near Boston Common, police said.

Boston police had few details to report but confirm the department received a call around 7:43 p.m. for an incident on Tremont Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made.

Officers remain on scene and are actively investigating what happened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Further down Tremont Street, there was police activity near two MBTA buses, though it was not clear if the two scenes are connected.

This developing story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us