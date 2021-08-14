Woman Fatally Shot By Police in Saugus: DA

A woman has died in a police shooting in Saugus, Massachusetts, authorities announced.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office and State police investigators responded Saturday evening to the incident involving Saugus police on Alfred Road.

The district attorney said an adult female was killed in the incident. No other information was provided.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not known at this time.

Members of the Essex County State Police Detective Unit and the MSP Crime Scene and Ballistics units are investigating the shooting. Several patrols also responded to establishment a perimeter around the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.