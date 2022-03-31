Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Haverhill

Student Arrested After Fight at Haverhill High School

No injuries were reported, police said

By Marc Fortier

Police said a teen has been arrested after a fight between two students at Haverhill High School on Thursday morning.

School resource officers broke up a fight between two teens around at the school around 11:30 a.m. One of them was arrested.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a letter to parents, Haverhill High School Principal Jason Meland said there was an incident during first lunch.

"The situation is under control and students are safe," he said. "The female student in question has been removed by the Haverhill Police."

For the remainder of the school day, he said the school operated under hold-in-place protocol, meaning students attended their classes as scheduled but were restricted from freely moving about the hallways without a pass.

Meland said parents will be given further information later on Thursday.

Because the incident involved underage students, police said no further information is being released.

More Massachusetts stories

Aruba 17 hours ago

Months Before Mass. Teen's Death in Aruba, Maine Couple Who Used Same Company Was Hurt

coronavirus Mar 30

Mass. Announces Availability of Second COVID-19 Boosters for 50+

This article tagged under:

HaverhillMassachusettsfightHaverhill High School
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us