Weather

Summer Temps, Clear and Humid Across the Region

More clouds are expected this afternoon in areas that saw the densest fog, such as around the Cape & Islands

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

More humidity is sitting over southern New England today, so once again we saw dense fog in some places. More clouds are expected this afternoon in areas that saw the densest fog, such as around the Cape & Islands. Otherwise, we have mostly sunny skies in the forecast today. Highs will be in the 60s north, 70s south and inland. The coast remains cooler in the 60s thanks to sea breezes.  

Our onshore flow continues into Friday so temperatures cool a tad to the 60s, slightly cooler at the coast. Clouds roll into western New England by late afternoon and there is a chance for a shower Friday night. This is ahead of a cold front that will dramatically cool us off for part of the weekend.  

Saturday is when our cold front heads into northwestern areas. A few showers are possible, but most places remain dry with clouds and temps near 70 south of the front, in the 40s and 50s for places north of the front. That colder air seeps into southern New England by Sunday. Highs only reach the 30s across the North Country, 40s to 50s as you travel south. 

Our cooler pattern continues into next week, but temps modify for Monday to around normal (average high being 60 for Boston). More 60s to 50s will be in the forecast next week, with another big cool down by Halloween. As for rain chances, scattered showers move in Monday through Wednesday.

