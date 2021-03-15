Suspect Held Without Bail in Stabbing, Violent Struggle at Bell in Hand Tavern

A man who allegedly stabbed two people inside Boston's Bell in Hand Tavern was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday.

Alex Brito, 36, of Randolph, Massachusetts, is facing numerous charges in connection with the double stabbing Saturday that sent two of the bar's staff members to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Boston police responded to the Union Street restaurant at 10:10 pm Saturday for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they said they saw several security guards restraining Brito on the floor as he lay in blood and vomit with a cut under his left eye. The security guards told police Brito had stabbed two people.

A violent struggle between police, the guards and Brito ensued until officers were ultimately able to handcuff Brito.

The two victims -- employees at the Bell in Hand Tavern -- were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One suffered a stab wound on the left side of his neck, and the other a stab wound on the left side of his collarbone.

Boston police say the suspect, a 36-year-old Randolph man, was being disruptive and caused a disturbance inside the Bell in Hand Tavern Saturday night.

Prior to the stabbing, witnesses reported seeing and hearing Brito causing a disturbance before the victims tried to kick him out of the bar. There was a brief struggle and witnesses said Brito waved a knife -- threatening to kill staff and patrons -- before stabbing the two employees.

Prosecutors said witnessed told police Brito yelled that he wasn't afraid to go to jail and he wanted to die and kill people.

Brito is charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, as well as other charges related to previous incidents. He's scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.