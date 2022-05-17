Suspect Identified in Downtown Boston Rape

Boston police have identified the man suspected of raping a person downtown over the weekend and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old from Lawrence, is wanted on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape and assault and battery, police said Tuesday, sharing an image of Fantauzzi.

Officials had previously released photos of the man suspected in the rape, which took place about 6:30 a.m. Saturday near Harrison Avenue. No further details about the alleged assault have been released.

Fantauzzi is about 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the sexual assault is asked to call police at 617-343-4400.

Sex assault resources are available at the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. Since it was first created in 1994, the National Sexual Assault Hotline has helped more than two million people, according to its website.