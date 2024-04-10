Suspect in deadly Waltham crash due in court on new charges

The New Hampshire man accused of killing a Waltham, Massachusetts, police officer and a National Grid worker back in December will be arraigned on new charges Wednesday.
A grand jury indicted Peter Simon, 54, last month of more than 20 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide.
Simon is accused of driving a stolen truck on Dec. 6, 2023, when he slammed into Officer Paul Tracey, 58, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36, of Cambridge.
The 54-year-old then allegedly hit several other vehicles before being arrested. He's currently being held without bail.
