Prisoner who escaped sheriff's van on I-95 in Waltham to appear in court

A prisoner who escaped the custody of sheriff's deputies while being transported in a van along Interstate 95 in Waltham, Massachusetts, last month is set to appear in court Monday.

Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, is scheduled to appear in federal court at 10:45 a.m.

An inmate escaped sheriff's custody on Monday night after their vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam on Interstate 95 due to a massive pothole. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Pereira escaped custody in February while being transported in a Plymouth County Sheriff's Department van. He was recaptured 45 minutes later at the MSPCA in Waltham following a manhunt. He had been arrested a day earlier in Framingham on an outstanding warrant.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When he escaped, the van Pereira was in was traveling south on I-95 when it became stuck in traffic as a result of emergency road repairs necessitated by a large pothole that had opened up on a bridge. The sheriff's department said he found a flaw in the design of the vehicle which allowed him to squeeze through the plexiglass and gain access to the emergency exit.