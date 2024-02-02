Teen arrested on murder charge in killing of father, ex-Boston Children's Museum employee

A 17-year-old has been arrested on a murder charge in the killing of his father at a Sharon, Massachusetts, home in November, prosecutors said Friday.

Lucas Larson, who's been hospitalized since his father, Brad Larson, was found dead on Nov. 2 at the home on Deerfield Road, is due to face the murder charge Friday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court, District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lucas Larson had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Morrissey noted that Brad Larson was well-known and a "much respected member of the Sharon community." He worked at Boston Children's Hospital for a decade as a technology developer.

"He advocated for the critical importance of sharing stories and inspired Museum professionals to evolve their thinking around storytelling," Boston Children's Museum President and CEO Carole Charnow said in a statement in November.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

