Teen From Huntington Missing Since Feb. 16

A teenager from Huntington, Massachusetts has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 16, according to police.

Police say that 17-Year-Old Joshua West was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and a grey hoodie.

Investigators say they do not believe West has his cell phone with him.

Police are asking the public to contact the Russell Barracks at (413) 862-3312 or (413) 586-1508 if there is any knowledge of West's whereabouts.