Teens Crash Stolen Car Into Church in Randolph

Randolph Police are looking for three teenagers who allegedly crashed a stolen car into a church

By Mary Markos and Jeff Saperstone

Police in Randolph, Massachusetts, are looking for three teenagers who allegedly drove a stolen car into a church late Wednesday night.

Police got the call about a Honda Accord crashing into the International Assembly of God on South Main Street in Randolph around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The teenagers are approximately 15 to 16 years old, according to witnesses who spoke to police in an on-scene investigation. The boys fled from the scene of the crash on foot, according to police.

The Honda Accord was recently stolen from Abington and had a license plate for a Honda Odyssey minivan attached to it.

Randolph Police are still investigating and trying to identify the teens that were in the vehicle. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212.

The same church was vandalized in April and May. It’s not clear if the incidents are connected.

