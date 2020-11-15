BOSTON

These 4 Boston Schools Are Reopening for in-Person Classes Monday

Boston Public Schools "has taken all possible precautions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread within these four schools," top Boston Public Health Commission officials wrote the district last week

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Four Boston Public Schools will reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, for students with complex disabilities.

The schools with students returning for in-person learning at the start of the week are Carter, McKinley, Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Henderson, according to the district.

A representative for Boston Public Schools said this week that the district worked with teachers, school officials and public health officials to finalize the reopening plans. The schools received approval to reopen from the Boston Public Health Commission. 

The district "has taken all possible precautions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread within these four schools," top Boston Public Health Commission officials wrote the district last week.

Boston Public Schools pivoted to full remote learning on Oct. 21 when coronavirus levels hit a predetermined threshold in the city. Earlier, some of the city's highest-need students were in classes over objections from the teachers union.

After the district went fully remote last week due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the superintendent of Boston Public Schools is working to get students with the highest needs back in the classroom.

