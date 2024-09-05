Massachusetts

Mass. reports 3rd human case of EEE this year

No EEE-related deaths have been announced in Massachusetts this year, but one has been reported in New Hampshire

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A third person in Massachusetts has contracted the rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis this summer, health officials said Thursday.

The newly confirmed case is a man in his 70s who was exposed in central Middlesex County, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. They also said a seventh person has contracted West Nile virus this summer, another mosquito-borne virus.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

EEE can cause flu-like symptoms as well as severe neurological disease, like inflammation in the brain (encephalitis) or around the spinal cord (meningitis) that can lead to life-long disability or death. A man in New Hampshire man died after contracting the virus last month.

No EEE-related deaths have been announced in Massachusetts this year. The previous cases were a woman in her 30s exposed in Plymouth County and a man in his 80s who was exposed in Worcester County, officials have said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

After the newest case of EEE, the risk level for Acton, Ayer, Boxborough, Carlisle, Harvard and Littleton rose to high, officials said. The state has been spraying insecticide over places at high risk for EEE transmission.

Anyone planning to spend some time outdoors this holiday weekend will want to be prepared because the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses is still top of mind in many Massachusetts communities.

"Today's announcement of additional West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis cases makes it clear that mosquito season is not over," Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said in a statement Thursday. "It is essential that residents continue to use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient every time they are outdoors. We also strongly recommend that residents and towns in areas at high risk for EEE reschedule their evening outdoor events to avoid peak mosquito biting hours."

The last EEE outbreak in Massachusetts left seven people dead among 17 infected between 2019 and 2020, according to health officials.

More EEE news

Massachusetts Aug 28

Growing concerns over mosquito-borne illnesses: Town-by-town risk maps for Mass., NH

Massachusetts Aug 30

High school football games in Plymouth moved up due to EEE risk

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHealth
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us