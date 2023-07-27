Trees and wires down after severe storms roll through New Hampshire

Trees and wires are down and roads closed in New Hampshire after an observed tornado and other severe storms Thursday.

A weather observer reported the apparent tornado in the Keene, New Hampshire area. The National Weather Service has said they will conduct a storm survey in the Keene and Dublin areas Friday to confirm the report.

NWS Gray

Pockets of damage were evident after the storm. The Dublin Police Department posted photos of a tree, utility pole and wires down on Route 101, closing the road in both directions near Lake Road.

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings remain in effect in parts of New England. For the latest updates, click here.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.