Vaccinated and Feeling Lucky? 3rd Set of VaxMillions Winners Being Drawn

Massachusetts residents who've registered for the VaxMillions giveaway have a third shot at winning either $1 million or a huge college scholarship Monday, when state officials draw the latest lottery winners.

The third of five drawings was taking place Monday for the sweepstakes, meant to drive up the state's vaccination rate. The lottery gives fully vaccinated residents the chance to win $1 million (which is taxed) or a $300,000 scholarship.

The new winners will be announced Thursday, which is also the deadline to enter to win the fourth drawing.

Over 2 million people in Massachusetts have signed up for a chance to win either the $1 million prize or the $300,000 college scholarship from the state, officials said.

The second set of VaxMillions giveaway winners was announced last Thursday Donna McNulty of Billerica, a longtime employee of a small publishing and software company, won the million dollar prize, the Baker administration said in a release. Dylan Barron of Norwood, a student at Blue Hills Regional Technical School, won a $300,000 college scholarship.

According to the release, McNulty got vaccinated to protect herself and a friend who is at high risk for COVID-19 and plans to use her winnings to prepare for retirement.

Barron, meanwhile, got vaccinated to keep himself and loved ones safe.

Baker announced the first winners at a news conference last month. They were Darrell Washington, a case worker for Blue Cross Blue Shield from Weymouth, who won $1 million, and Daniela Maldonado, a student from Chelsea, who won a $300,000 scholarship.

Officials have said that over 2.4 million people have signed up for the VaxMillions Giveaway. That includes at least 2.3 million residents 18 and older, and over 158,000 residents ages 12 to 17.

More than 235,000 residents have gotten a first dose of the vaccine since the sweepstakes were announced, according to a recent release, and over 370,000 residents have become fully vaccinated.

To be eligible for Monday's drawing, participants must have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and have registered by last Thursday. Anyone who hasn't yet signed up can do so to be eligible for the remaining drawings. See the VaxMillions deadlines here.

Still want to get in on the action? Fully vaccinated residents can enter the drawing at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have internet access or need assistance, there is a call center available to assist with registration. You can reach the call center by calling 211 during the following hours:

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live call center workers will be available in English and Spanish, and an additional 100 languages ​​will be available through translators.