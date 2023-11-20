Vigil planned Monday for former police chief killed in NH Hospital shooting

The security guard and former chief of police killed Friday when a gunman opened fire at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital where he was working will be remembered at a candlelight vigil on Monday.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced the community vigil Sunday, saying it will be held to not only mourn the loss of Chief Bradley Haas, but also to support New Hampshire Hospital's staff and patients, to recognize the courage and compassion of first responders and mental health providers, and for the community to come together to find solidarity, strength and hope for the path forward.

"We invite you to join us in solidarity and remembrance," Sununu wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The vigil will be held on Monday, Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the soccer field at the corner of South Fruit and Clinton streets in Concord. Parking is available at Memorial Field on South Fruit Street, with handicapped parking available at the Philbrook Building at 121 South Fruit St. The event is open to the public, and anyone who will be attending is urged to dress warmly.

Investigators in New Hampshire are still seeking answers as to why a man shot a security guard to death at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital moments before being killed by a state police trooper.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Saturday that 33-year-old John Madore entered New Hampshire Hospital on Friday afternoon and killed Haas, a state Department of Safety security officer who was working at the front lobby entrance of the facility.

Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said Sunday that the investigation into the shooting “is active and ongoing.”

Autopsies determined that the cause of death for both Haas and Madore was multiple gunshot wounds, according to Formella’s office.

In 2016, Madore faced assault charges that were later dismissed, according to a court summary of the case. The summary, without elaborating, indicates that a judge had ordered Madore to be transported from New Hampshire Hospital for a court hearing.

Madore was most recently living in a hotel in the Seacoast region and also had lived in Concord, according to Formella. He was wielding a 9mm pistol and had additional ammunition on him when he shot Haas, who was unarmed.

Police also found an AR-style rifle, a tactical vest and several ammunition magazines in a U-Haul truck in the hospital’s parking lot and were investigating connections between the truck and Madore.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. and was contained to the front lobby of the 185-bed facility, according to investigators. CPR was performed on Haas, who later died at Concord Hospital.

On the day of the shooting, there were 152 patient beds occupied at the hospital according to a daily patient census report by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The facility is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults in New Hampshire,

“We have a lot of work to do to really figure out who this man was, why he might have done what he did, what led up to this incident,” Formella said Saturday, adding that the Haas family has requested privacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.