WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod.

Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow.

The video also shows boats at Rock Harbor's dock surrounded by ice and completely still.

While the holiday weekend in New England was very cold, in the wake of a deadly winter storm, and a distinct winter chill remained in the Northeast Monday, the cold isn't expected to last -- our forecast features highs in the 50s by the upcoming New Year’s Weekend.