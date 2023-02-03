Local

New Hampshire

WATCH: Here's What It Looks Like Atop Mt. Washington Amid 130 MPH Winds, -40 Degree Temps

As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the observatory had already hit 36 degrees below zero, breaking the daily record low set in 1963

By Marc Fortier

Mt. Washington Observatory

It's cold outside. Really cold.

But if you want to know real cold, talk to the folks at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the observatory had already hit 36 degrees below zero, breaking the daily record low of negative 32 set in 1963. With wind chills factored in, it feels like the temperature is actually negative 93. And things are only expected to get colder overnight.

Here are two video feeds where you can see the conditions at the peak for yourself:

Mount Washington Observatory Tower Cam

Mount Washington Observatory Deck Cam

