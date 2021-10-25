Watch NBC10 Boston on New FireTV App

A new app from NBC10 Boston makes it easy for more than 50 million Amazon FireTV users to watch the Daily Debrief, Restaurants Remade and other original digital content.

The new NBC10 Boston app brings the same great experience from our Roku and AppleTV apps to the Amazon FireTV platform.

Through this new app, you can watch original content designed for streaming platforms, browse coverage of the biggest news stories of the day, and watch live local newscasts.

Twice a day, you can watch the Daily Debrief, a digital-only look at the top headlines. And you can also watch Restaurants Remade, an original series exploring how restaurants across New England were forced to update their age-old business model and adapt to the new normal during the coronavirus crisis.

The app also delivers our state-of-the-art weather news, including the latest forecasts, live radar, the hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast. Plus original videos from NBC Sports Boston and other unique digital content you won't find anywhere else.

Click here to download the app from Amazon’s FireTV app store. You can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load on your FireTV device.