Water Main Break in Boston Closes Part of I-93 Near O'Neill Tunnel

The break flooded Summer and High streets near South Station, impacting several services and closing Exit 20A on I-93 southbound to traffic, according to BWSC and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews are working Sunday night to contain a water main break in downtown Boston that has shut down a part of Interstate 93 near the O'Neill Tunnel.

The break flooded Summer and High streets near South Station, impacting several services and closing Exit 20A on I-93 southbound to traffic, according to BWSC and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The water has been isolated and shut off while crews pump and make repairs, Boston Water said.

Boston police have been on scene since shortly after 9:30 p.m. to assist with traffic in the area of Summer and Purchase streets.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water main break.

