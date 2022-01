A water main break on Milk Street in Boston could pose problems as temperatures were in the teens Tuesday morning.

The area near Post Office Square on Milk Street near Broad Street was flooded with water that could freeze in these frigid conditions. The Boston Fire Department and crews with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission were on scene.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway is an alternate route.

