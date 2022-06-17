‘We're Devastated': Lowell Community Mourns Death of 3-Year-Old Boy

Emotions ran high Thursday as community members gathered in Lowell, Massachusetts, to mourn the loss of a 3-year-old boy.

The mother of Harry Kkonde broke down in tears as family, friends and neighbors came together for a vigil.

Harry disappeared from his babysitter's house Tuesday morning. A massive search effort involving at least 200 first responders ended Wednesday when his body was found in a nearby pond.

"We're grieving, we're devastated, and again, it's gut-wrenching," said family friend Maureen Kalemba.

Thursday evening, dozens of people walked down to the pond where Harry's body was found, saying a prayer for Harry and his family.

"We needed the community to be here, because the community has supported us throughout the search," Kalemba said. "We are very grateful."

"This really hits hard," said Elizabeth Ambe, who lives nearby. "It hits very close to home for me, because my two little grandbabies are about his age, too."

Loved ones are trying to find closure as the community comes together to offer support.

"We're coming here to say goodbye to our Harry, and we're coming here to look at how life is very unjust, how one day, you're alive, and in the blink of a moment, you're gone," Kalemba said.

