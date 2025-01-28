Westborough police investigating report of girl being held at hotel

A youth was taken to a hospital after she reported being held against her will at a hotel in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were working to identify and find whoever might have held the girl, Westborough police said.

The girl was found after police were called about 11 a.m. Police didn't share if the girl was hurt or her condition.

Massachusetts State Police were also part of the investigation, according to local police.