Westborough

Westborough police investigating report of girl being held at hotel

By Asher Klein

A Westborough police cruiser at a local hotel as part of an investigation on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A youth was taken to a hospital after she reported being held against her will at a hotel in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were working to identify and find whoever might have held the girl, Westborough police said.

The girl was found after police were called about 11 a.m. Police didn't share if the girl was hurt or her condition.

Massachusetts State Police were also part of the investigation, according to local police.

