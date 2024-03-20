Northborough

Window smashed by brick at Northborough police station

By Anthony Vega

Northborough Police Department

A person threw a brick through a police station window in Northborough, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at about 6 a.m. at the Northborough Police Department on Main Street, the agency said.

The person walked to the police station and threw the brick through their training room window, according to police, before running east on Route 20 toward Bartlett Street.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Northborough Police Department at 508-393-1515.

