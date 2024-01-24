Boston

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Boston, police say

When officers arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene

By Munashe Kwangwari and Anthony Vega

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Boston early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, Boston police said, near Boston Medical Center.

Traffic in that area is being rerouted. It's unclear at this time how long that section of the road will be closed.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene by the city's Emergency Medical Services, according to police. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

No further information was made available.

