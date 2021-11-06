Woman Stabbed in Cambridge, Police Seeking 3 Suspects

A woman was stabbed in Cambridge Friday night, police said, as they search for three people suspected in the attack.

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, was stabbed in the lower arm or hand near Putnam Avenue and Surrey Street around 10:13 p.m., police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not considered life threatening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police are searching for three males -- their ages were not given -- in connection with the stabbing. Investigators believe that one of them stabbed the woman, but none of the three have been identified, and police didn't release a description of them.

Police asked anyone information about the incident to call them at 617-349-3300, or to submit a tip anonymously at CambridgePolice.org/Tips.