BOSTON

Workers at Tufts Medical Center to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

By Diane Cho

Tufts Medical Center Thumbnail
NBC10 Boston

Five frontline workers at Tufts Medical Center will be among the first at the hospital to get the COVID-19 vaccine later today once it arrives.

The hospital has been working on an electronic schedule so that staff members can start signing up for vaccinations tomorrow.

It’s expecting to receive about a thousand doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in this first round. Once the first shot is scheduled, employees will then have to return three weeks later for the second dose.

While they don’t know just how many will want to get the shot right away, the director of emergency management at the hospital says he’ll be in line to get the vaccine when he’s allowed.

nick duncan – director of emergency management tufts medical center

"I think there’s healthy skepticism around taking the vaccine this was something that was done at record pace," said Nick Duncan, director of emergency management at Tufts Medical Center. "It’s really as safe as it’s going to be as if it took 10 years, so that’s something we’re getting behind and educating people and allowing them to have their own opinions about this."

Duncan said that the goal is to have all hospital staff vaccinated by March.

