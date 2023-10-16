1 person killed, another critically injured in early-morning fire in Springfield

One person was killed and another critically injured in an early-morning fire in Springfield, Massachusetts.

According to WWLP, the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Monday at 118 Grover St., and two people were trapped inside. Firefighters arrived and were able to get everyone out of the house.

A 30-year-old died in the fire, while the other victim was resuscitated by rescue personnel and flown to a Boston hospital, where they remain in critical condition. No names have been released.

Grover Street is closed to traffic due to the fire, and Liberty Street near the Interstate 291 interchange is shut down to just one lane of traffic.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze as of 8 a.m.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told WWLP that the smoke alarms in the home might not have been working at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.