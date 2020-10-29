DIY Halloween Shadow Puppets Your Kids Will Love

From the what's old is new again department, Halloween is the perfect time to make old-fashioned shadow puppets.

They lend themselves to scary stories and your kids will love them.

In fact, this is the perfect DIY project in which to get your kids involved.

Kate Richards, founder of @yearcheer, says all you need is some supplies you have around the house like paper and empty boxes to create the perfect shadow puppets.

You can make them as spooky as you want, stories not included.

Kate stopped by the Mom Cave to show Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone how it's done.

Watch above for step-by-step instructions.